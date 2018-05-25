http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.55 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 12.50 Change: 0.01
Au 1301.61 $/oz Change: -2.13
Pt 901.50 $/oz Change: -9.36
 
Home / Sector News / Uranium← Back
Perth|Energy|Flow|Mining|Namibia|Paladin Energy|Water|Malawi|Namibia|Kayelekera Mine|Langer Heinrich Mine|Flow|Maintenance|Physical Mining Activities|Paladin|Operations
|Energy|Flow|Mining|Namibia|Water|||Flow|Maintenance|||Operations
perth|energy|flow-company|mining|namibia|paladin-energy|water|malawi|namibia-country|kayelekera-mine|langer-heinrich-mine-facility|flow-industry-term|maintenance|physical-mining-activities|paladin-person|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Paladin mothballs Namibia uranium mine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Paladin mothballs Namibia uranium mine

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg
Photo by Bloomberg
Langer Heinrich

25th May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Dual-listed Paladin Energy on Friday confirmed that its Langer Heinrich uranium mine, in Namibia, was being placed under care and maintenance, but said that the low-cost openpit operation would be one of the first to resume production when the uranium market normalised.

Paladin in April said that it was unlikely to resume physical mining activities at the mine despite the medium-grade ore stockpile currently feeding the processing plant set to be exhausted before mid-2019.

Advertisement

The ASX and TSX-listed company on Friday said that it had received consent from all the relevant stakeholders to place the operation under care and maintenance, and had now stopped presenting ore to the plant.

There would be a run-down phase of up to three months where various stages of the plant would be progressively suspended and cleaned, and during this time, there would be some continued production of finished uranium.

Advertisement

Paladin noted that once the run-down phase was complete, operations would have been completely suspended and Langer Heinrich would be under care and maintenance.

The company noted that the decision to place Langer Heinrich under care and maintenance was not taken lightly, particularly as it would impact a number of employees and contractors, as well as the community in which the mine operates.

“However, care and maintenance is the most logical decision to preserve Langer Heinrich’s valuable uranium resource and mitigate operating cash flow losses. The company believes the ongoing care and maintenance costs will be substantially less than the Kayelekera mine, in Malawi, due to differences in water balance and plant footprint,” Paladin said.

Furthermore, the Langer Heinrich mine was expected to have a relatively low working capital requirement and short lead time to resume operations.

Paladin was expecting the uranium market to normalise over the next few years, in the absence of any external shocks, with the company telling shareholders that curtailments by producers could serve to accelerate the anticipated market correction.


 

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.543 1.176s - 567pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close