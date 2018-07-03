http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.98 Change: 0.12
R/$ = 13.72 Change: 0.12
Au 1254.18 $/oz Change: 5.86
Pt 840.50 $/oz Change: -1.82
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Base Metals Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Orion surveys confirm nickel, copper potential in Areachap Belt

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Orion surveys confirm nickel, copper potential in Areachap Belt

3rd July 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

ASX- and JSE-listed Orion Minerals has reported positive initial fixed-loop electromagnetic survey results over nickel and copper targets on the Disawell prospecting right, in the Areachap Belt, in South Africa’s Northern Cape province.

The results include five compelling nickel/copper/cobalt sulphide targets, all within the Jacomynspan nickel/copper/cobalt ultramafic intrusive cluster.

Advertisement

Fixed-loop time domain electromagnetic (FLTDEM) surveys and geological mapping, following up on helicopter-borne electromagnetic (SkyTEM) anomalies on the Disawell mineral rights, started in May.

"The FLTDEM survey is rapidly confirming our expectations from the SkyTEM survey. The combination of strong conductors identified in close proximity to known nickel and copper sulphides is encouraging. We have mobilised a diamond drill rig to begin testing these targets immediately,” said Orion MD and CEO Errol Smart on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Orion is targeting high-grade, magmatic intrusive sulphide nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group elements mineralisation with similar geology and age of mineralisation as the Nova-Bollinger mine, in Fraser Range, in Western Australia.

Jacomynspan contains a mineral resource of 6.8-million tonnes at 0.57% nickel, 0.33% copper and 0.03% cobalt above a 0.4% nickel cutoff.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.424 1.936s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close