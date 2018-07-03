Orion surveys confirm nickel, copper potential in Areachap Belt

ASX- and JSE-listed Orion Minerals has reported positive initial fixed-loop electromagnetic survey results over nickel and copper targets on the Disawell prospecting right, in the Areachap Belt, in South Africa’s Northern Cape province.

The results include five compelling nickel/copper/cobalt sulphide targets, all within the Jacomynspan nickel/copper/cobalt ultramafic intrusive cluster.

Fixed-loop time domain electromagnetic (FLTDEM) surveys and geological mapping, following up on helicopter-borne electromagnetic (SkyTEM) anomalies on the Disawell mineral rights, started in May.

"The FLTDEM survey is rapidly confirming our expectations from the SkyTEM survey. The combination of strong conductors identified in close proximity to known nickel and copper sulphides is encouraging. We have mobilised a diamond drill rig to begin testing these targets immediately,” said Orion MD and CEO Errol Smart on Tuesday.

Orion is targeting high-grade, magmatic intrusive sulphide nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum group elements mineralisation with similar geology and age of mineralisation as the Nova-Bollinger mine, in Fraser Range, in Western Australia.

Jacomynspan contains a mineral resource of 6.8-million tonnes at 0.57% nickel, 0.33% copper and 0.03% cobalt above a 0.4% nickel cutoff.