http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.83 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 12.67 Change: 0.04
Au 1298.93 $/oz Change: -6.29
Pt 910.00 $/oz Change: -2.66
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Nickel← Back
Africa|Copper|Exploration|Mining|Ndovu Capital|Orion Minerals|PROJECT|Projects|Tembo Capital|Tembo Capital Mining Fund|Africa|South Africa|Mining|Private Equity
Africa|Copper|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Projects||Africa||
africa-company|copper|exploration|mining|ndovu-capital|orion-minerals|project|projects|tembo-capital|tembo-capital-mining-fund|africa|south-africa|mining-industry-term|private-equity
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Orion receives extended bridge loan term to progress Northern Cape projects

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Orion receives extended bridge loan term to progress Northern Cape projects

1st June 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

ASX- and JSE-listed exploration and development company Orion Minerals has received an extension on its $6-million bridge loan term from mining-focused private equity group Tembo Capital, from May 31 to September 30.

In August 2017, Orion announced that a $6-million bridge loan facility had been agreed with Tembo Capital Mining Fund.

Advertisement

In addition to the bridge loan, Tembo’s affiliate, Ndovu Capital, subscribed for 73-million ordinary Orion shares, through the placement of shares to raise $1.75-million at an issue price of 2.4c a share.

Under the terms of the bridge loan, Orion agreed to use best endeavours to undertake a capital raising by December 15, 2017, which was then extended to May 31, to raise additional equity to progress its flagship Prieska zinc/copper project’s bankable feasibility study and to continue its South African exploration programmes – on the company’s nickel/copper/cobalt and zinc/copper exploration projects within the Areachap Belt.

Advertisement

The Prieska project and the Areachap Belt exploration projects are located in South Africa’s Northern Cape.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.58 1.352s - 567pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close