Orion on track for completing Prieska BFS

JSE-listed Orion Minerals is on track to complete its bankable feasibility study into the Prieska zinc/copper project, in the Northern Cape, by the end of the year.

The company on Monday reported positive assay results from a further 13 drilled intersections at the project.

It further said that 68 intersections, including 12 intersections drilled for metallurgical testwork, have been completed in the deep sulphide target since May 2017.

There are currently 18 diamond drill rigs deployed for infill drilling to increase sample density in the deep sulphide mineral resource, with the objective of achieving an updated mineral resource estimate.

“Feasibility work, including provisional mine development layouts are reaching advanced stages and await the final block model, which will be finalised when drilling is completed,” CEO Errol Smart said in a statement.