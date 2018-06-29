Orion issues shares to its BEE partner

ASX- and JSE-listed Orion Minerals has issued additional shares to its South African black economic empowerment (BEE) partner to the value of $250 000.

This will be added to Tranche 2 of the company’s placement of shares, announced earlier this month, to raise an aggregate of $11-million to progress its Prieska zinc/copper project, in South Africa’s Northern Cape province.

The placement is made up of $3.39-million in Tranche 1 (using the company’s 15% placement capacity) and an additional $7.86-million in Tranche 2 (205.7-million shares), which is subject to shareholder approval in August.

Orion on Friday issued 91-million Tranche 1 shares in the company at $0.037 apiece.