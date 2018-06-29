http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.00 Change: -0.06
R/$ = 13.71 Change: 0.07
Au 1251.22 $/oz Change: 1.36
Pt 852.00 $/oz Change: -1.81
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Base Metals Home← Back
Africa|Aggregate|Copper|Orion Minerals|PROJECT|Africa|South Africa
Africa|Aggregate|Copper|PROJECT|Africa|
africa-company|aggregate|copper|orion-minerals|project|africa|south-africa
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Orion issues shares to its BEE partner

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Orion issues shares to its BEE partner

29th June 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

ASX- and JSE-listed Orion Minerals has issued additional shares to its South African black economic empowerment (BEE) partner to the value of $250 000.

This will be added to Tranche 2 of the company’s placement of shares, announced earlier this month, to raise an aggregate of $11-million to progress its Prieska zinc/copper project, in South Africa’s Northern Cape province.

Advertisement

The placement is made up of $3.39-million in Tranche 1 (using the company’s 15% placement capacity) and an additional $7.86-million in Tranche 2 (205.7-million shares), which is subject to shareholder approval in August.

Orion on Friday issued 91-million Tranche 1 shares in the company at $0.037 apiece.

Advertisement

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.308 2.264s - 566pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close