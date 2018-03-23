Optimum, Koornfontein employees have not been paid March salaries – NUM

http://www.miningweekly.com
23rd March 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) on Friday said its members at the Optimum and Koornfontein mines have not been paid their March salaries, despite the business rescue practitioner (BRP) promising to pay the workers by Thursday evening.

In meetings held between the BRP and the NUM, the BRP committed to pay the workers by the end of the month, the union said in a statement.  

“The BRP had meetings with both the Department of Mineral Resources and the Parliament Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and promised that workers will be paid. 

“We cannot allow this situation to continue. The NUM calls on the BRP to sell the operations as there are interested investors to buy them,” the statement said.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

