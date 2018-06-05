http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1292.23 $/oz Change: -0.94
Pt 897.50 $/oz Change: -3.81
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Johannesburg|Africa|Building|Environment|Exploration|Indaba|Junior Indaba|Mining|Screen|Africa|Australia|Canada|South Africa|Intended Mining Incentive|Junior Mining Development|Mining|Bernard Swanepoel
|Africa|Building|Environment|Exploration|Indaba|Mining|Screen|Africa|||
johannesburg|africa-company|building|environment|exploration|indaba|junior-indaba|mining|screen|africa|australia-country|canada|south-africa|intended-mining-incentive|junior-mining-development|mining-industry-term|bernard-swanepoel
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

One size fits all approach for juniors ill-conceived – Swanepoel

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

One size fits all approach for juniors ill-conceived – Swanepoel

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Creamer Media
Junior Indaba chairperson Bernard Swanepoel

5th June 2018

By: Martin Creamer
Creamer Media Editor

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – To have a one size fits all approach to junior mining development is ill-conceived, Junior Indaba chairperson Bernard Swanepoel on Tuesday.

He said Canada and Australia receive a disproportion of the exploration investment because they are incentivised, whereas South Africa’s intended mining incentive had the unintended consequence of incentivising the building of more shopping centres but had failed to incentivise exploration in South Africa, a country with a deep history of mining.

Advertisement

He flashed up on to the screen an abundance of collated global statistics  on the issue mining-related permits, but lamented the absence of access to statistics in South Africa and expressed concern about perceived permit corruption.

“We’re concerned about the fraud at permit level,” he told the Junior Indaba, which is being covered by Mining Weekly Online, and queried the whereabouts of permits issued in 2011, which should now have lapsed and should be available again in terms of the ‘use-or-lose’ principle.

Advertisement

“Where are they? How is that, as a country, we don’t know how many permits have been issued? There must be a large number of permits that should have recirculated,” he said

He urged that something different be tried and permit value was not at a level that would prompt gatekeepers to use their issuing as an opportunity to elicit bribes.

“We’re in competition with the rest of the world and I state categorically that more ,” Swanepoel predicted.

He complained about the hurdle being pitched too high for exploration companies and said that this put gatekeepers between exploration aspirants and success.

“We play to an audience that is never going to give us money.,” he said, urging that he be made a politician  for a day so that he could attune the regulatory environment to the needs of start-ups.

Digi audience voting showed that a minority of the 315 attendees were explorers and most were operators.

The digi voting of 80% of the respondents stated that change in South Africa had not flowed through to regulations.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.177 0.857s - 258pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close