http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.99 Change: -0.15
R/$ = 12.45 Change: -0.07
Au 1311.66 $/oz Change: 73.82
Pt 939.50 $/oz Change: 62.00
 
Home / World News / Africa← Back
Johannesburg|Aggregate|Belton Park Trading|Efora Energy|Energy|Gas|Petroleum|Gas|Oil And Gas|Petroleum Products|Products|Operations
|Aggregate|Energy|Gas|Petroleum|Oil And Gas|Products|Operations
johannesburg|aggregate|belton-park-trading|efora-energy|energy|gas|petroleum|gas-industry-term|oil-and-gas|petroleum-products|products|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Oil and gas firm Efora says deal to buy Belton Park lapses

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Oil and gas firm Efora says deal to buy Belton Park lapses

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

2nd January 2018

By: African News Agency

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG – Oil and gas company Efora Energy said on Tuesday its agreement to acquire the assets and operations of Belton Park Trading 134 had lapsed after outstanding conditions were not fulfilled.

In October, Efora said it was buying Belton Park, which markets and sells petroleum products for an aggregate purchase consideration of R220-million.

Advertisement

“Shareholders are hereby advised that certain outstanding conditions precedent to the acquisition were not fulfilled,” it said on Tuesday.

“Accordingly, the acquisition agreement has lapsed.”

Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.3 1.118s - 581pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close