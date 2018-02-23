http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.37 Change: -0.03
R/$ = 11.69 Change: -0.01
Au 1327.69 $/oz Change: 5.73
Pt 998.00 $/oz Change: 10.19
 
Home / World News / Australasia← Back
Gold|Melbourne|Vancouver|Flow|OceanaGold|Australia|Flow|Gold Producer|Mick Wilkes
Gold||Flow|||Flow||
gold|melbourne|vancouver|flow-company|oceanagold|australia-country|flow-industry-term|gold-producer|mick-wilkes
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

OceanaGold rises on record output, revenues, profit

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

OceanaGold rises on record output, revenues, profit

23rd February 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – TSX- and ASX-listed gold producer OceanaGold has reported record profit for 2017, as record output and subsequent record revenues lifted the bottom line.

The Melbourne, Australia-based company reported full-year net profit of $172-million, or $0.28 a share, up 26% year-on-year from $136-million, or $0.22 a share, in 2016. OceanaGold advised that the improved performance was in spite of a non-cash impairment of $18-million booked in the second quarter.

Advertisement

Revenues during the 12-month period was $724-million, a 15% improvement year-on-year, thanks in part to increased gold sales and prices.

During the fourth quarter, the OceanaGold achieved record quarterly revenue of $246-million, resulting in record net profit of $89-million, or $0.14 a share. This compared with earnings of $42.6-million, or $0.07 a share, in the year-earlier period.

Advertisement

"On the back of the significant cash-flow generation from our suite of high-quality assets, the company continued to strengthen its balance sheet. In the fourth quarter alone, we increased our cash balance from $61-million to $73-million, while reducing our revolving credit facility from $273-million to $200-million," said president and CEO Mick Wilkes in a statement on Thursday.

OceanaGold reported full-year output rising 38% to 574 606 oz of gold and fourth-quarter production of 166 211 oz, which reflected a 22% rise over the same period a year earlier.

OceanaGold's TSX-listed equity rose 4.7% on Thursday to an intraday high of C$3.37 a share.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.296 1.118s - 612pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close