OceanaGold rises on record output, revenues, profit

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – TSX- and ASX-listed gold producer OceanaGold has reported record profit for 2017, as record output and subsequent record revenues lifted the bottom line.

The Melbourne, Australia-based company reported full-year net profit of $172-million, or $0.28 a share, up 26% year-on-year from $136-million, or $0.22 a share, in 2016. OceanaGold advised that the improved performance was in spite of a non-cash impairment of $18-million booked in the second quarter.

Advertisement



Revenues during the 12-month period was $724-million, a 15% improvement year-on-year, thanks in part to increased gold sales and prices.

During the fourth quarter, the OceanaGold achieved record quarterly revenue of $246-million, resulting in record net profit of $89-million, or $0.14 a share. This compared with earnings of $42.6-million, or $0.07 a share, in the year-earlier period.

Advertisement



"On the back of the significant cash-flow generation from our suite of high-quality assets, the company continued to strengthen its balance sheet. In the fourth quarter alone, we increased our cash balance from $61-million to $73-million, while reducing our revolving credit facility from $273-million to $200-million," said president and CEO Mick Wilkes in a statement on Thursday.

OceanaGold reported full-year output rising 38% to 574 606 oz of gold and fourth-quarter production of 166 211 oz, which reflected a 22% rise over the same period a year earlier.

OceanaGold's TSX-listed equity rose 4.7% on Thursday to an intraday high of C$3.37 a share.