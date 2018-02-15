Northam opens R900m platinum smelter expansion

THABAZIMBI (miningweekly.com) – Platinum mining company Northam on Thursday officially opened a R900-million smelter expansion at its Zondereinde platinum mine in Limpopo province.

The addition of a second furnace extends the JSE-listed company’s 30-year-old partnership with metals company Heraeus, which contributed €20-million to the Northam smelter expansion programme.

Northam’s smelting capacity has been expanded by 20 MW to 35 MW to provide a processing capacity for the company’s targeted one-million-ounce platinum group meals (PGMs) throughput.

“For Northam, the addition of a second furnace at Zondereinde is a critical element of our strategic growth,“ Northam CEO Paul Dunne said at the opening attended by Creamer Media’s Mining Weekly Online.

The new furnace provides the additional capacity required to treat the growing volumes from Zondereinde, Booysendal and those of Eland when it starts producing.

It has been designed to be used as a pure upper group two (UG2) furnace to accommodate the higher UG2 ore percentages, or as a conventional Merensky/UG2 furnace.

It incorporates a number of advances in the area of PGM smelting, including extended refractory lining life expectancy, metal containment and cooling, along with best practice in monitoring, tapping and furnace control.

Heraeus precious metals president Andre Christi said the extended 20-year agreement embraced metal offtake, refining services and the contribution from Heraeus to the furnace investment.

“Our cooperation with Northam is a light house project for our future,” Christi said.

Heraeus, which employs 100 people in Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth, globally processes mainly South African precious metals into various products.

Headquartered in Germany, Heraeus has acquired Argor, which is one of the biggest gold refiners in the world, and has established a new precious metals factory in Nanjing in China.

Ahead of the commissioning of the company’s new smelter at the Zondereinde platinum mine, 56% of the company’s inventory, worth R968-million, is in ore stockpiles and concentrates, largely because of current smelter constraints.

Operational since 1993, Zondereinde mines both UG2 and Merensky reefs. Given the geological complexities associated with mining the Merensky reef, the mining ratio is steadily shifting to a UG2: Merensky ratio of 60:40 to balance the depletion of the resource.

Northam, which last year acquired the Tumela block that adjoins Zondereinde from Anglo American, is through the Tumela boundary using development teams at ten levels.

The additional Tumela ground will add 16.7-million ounces to the Zondereinde resource base.

The South African Platinum producer said in January that it had finalised its purchase of the mothballed Eland Platinum from Glencore after announcing last year that it would acquire full ownership of Eland and its ancillary infrastructure near Brits in the North West province through its wholly-owned subsidiary for R175-million.

Mining Weekly Online witnessed the handing over of new houses to two employees in Northam, where the company has built 69 homes for sale.

One of the acquirers of a new 60 m2 home for R500 000 is Bheki Nhleko, a 40-year-old father of four, who has been working for Northam as a laboratory assistant for the past 17 years.

“The hostel conversion programme is now complete and, in total, Zondereinde has built 433 houses in the . . . towns of Mogwase and Northam, along with a new industrial changehouse for our employees who don’t live at the hostel.”

Accommodation Strategy 2020 is Northam’s board-approved blueprint for providing “enduring accommodation solutions” and housing opportunities for all employees, in line with provisions in the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act and the Mining Charter.

The strategy, developed and approved by Northam in 2015, promotes home ownership as the preferred sustainable tenure option while acknowledging that rental and residence units, as well as company accommodation, will also be required.