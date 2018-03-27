http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.50 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 11.66 Change: -0.03
Au 1351.32 $/oz Change: 5.85
Pt 958.00 $/oz Change: 11.00
 
Home / Sector News / Coal← Back
Adani Enterprises|Adani Group|Aluminium|Coal|Hindalco Industries|Mahanadi Coalfields|Mining|Neyveli Lignite Corporation|NLC India|Odisha Mining|Power|Projects|Aluminium Producer|Coal Mining Agreement|Mine-developer Operator|Miner-cum Power Producer|Mining|Power Generation|Madhya Pradesh
Aluminium|Coal|Mining|Power|Projects|Power Generation|
adani-enterprises|adani-group|aluminium|coal|hindalco-industries|mahanadi-coalfields|mining|neyveli-lignite-corporation|nlc-india|odisha-mining|power|projects|aluminium-producer|coal-mining-agreement|mine-developer-operator-industry-term|miner-cum-power-producer|mining-industry-term|power-generation|madhya-pradesh
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

NLC India appoints Adani subsidiary as MDO for Odisha coal blocks

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

NLC India appoints Adani subsidiary as MDO for Odisha coal blocks

27th March 2018

By: Ajoy K Das
Creamer Media Correspondent

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

KOLKATA (miningweekly.com) – NLC India (formerly Neyveli Lignite Corporation) has signed up Adani Enterprises’ subsidiary Talabira Odisha Mining Private as the mine-developer operator (MDO) for the Talabira II and Talabira III coal blocks in Odisha.

In a regulatory filing, Adani Enterprises said that it had “signed a coal mining agreement with NLC India along with the company for development of the two coal blocks”.

Advertisement

The Adani group subsidiary emerged as the successful bidder in the tendering process, which had seen participation from several global MDOs.

Located in IB Valley, the blocks will have a mining capacity of 20-million tons a year from mineable reserves of 554-million tons. The projects could generate revenue of $1.9-billion, Adani said in the filing.

Advertisement

The Coal Ministry has allocated the two coal blocks to NLC India for development and production of dry fuel for captive consumption for its end-use thermal power plants.

The Talabira coal blocks, development of which has been mired in controversy for several years, were initially allocated jointly to NLC, aluminium producer Hindalco Industries and Mahanadi Coalfields, but neither of these companies were able to operationalise the asset following which the Coal Ministry allocated the blocks to NLC under special provisions of law enabling preferential allotment to government companies.

Having secured the coal blocks in Odisha and more such assets on its radar in the central Indian province of Madhya Pradesh, NLC India has jettisoned its earlier plans of acquiring coal assets overseas.

The southern Indian headquartered, miner-cum power producer has lined up investments to the tune of  Rs1.3-trillion to ramp up its total mining capacity from 30.60-million tons a year to 62.55-million tons a year by 2025 and power production capacity from 4 431 MW to 16 580 MW.

Besides bagging coal blocks on its own, NLC is aiming for inorganic growth and has appointed consultants to identify and advise on the acquisition of stressed power generation assets that have captive coal blocks to achieve this growth.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.396 1.203s - 559pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close