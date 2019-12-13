Newcrest and Chevron strike gas deal

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Western Australian Chamber of Minerals and Energy (CME) has welcomed an agreement between gold miner Newcrest and US energy major Chevron, for the delivery of natural gas from the Wheatstone, Gorgon and North West Shelf projects.

Chevron Australia MD Al Williams was quoted on Friday as saying that deliveries under the Newcrest contract will start before the end of the year, with Chevron to supply 16 PJ of gas over a three-and-a-half-year period.

The deal with Newcrest followed on from a similar transaction with diversified miner South32, for 60 PJ of gas to the Worsley alumina refinery.

“The agreement between Chevron and Newcrest for the delivery of natural gas from the Wheatstone, Gorgon and North West Shelf projects is a great example of how local businesses can take advantage of Western Australia’s reliable and affordable gas supply,” said CME CEO Paul Everingham.

“The commencement of domestic gas deliveries from Chevron‘s natural gas facilities in the Pilbara has been great news for Western Australian households and businesses, as it provides a cost-effective supply of energy for decades.

“Reliable and affordable energy will help secure Western Australia's economic growth.

“Western Australia has a great standing for its secure domestic gas supply and today’s agreement will further strengthen our reputation. Western Australian businesses and industry are fortunate to be able to access an affordable and consistent supply of energy well into the future.”