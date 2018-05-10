New Gold appoints former Rainy River executive as CEO

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – TSX-listed gold producer New Gold has appointed the former CEO or Rainy River Resources – which New Gold bought out in 2013 – Raymond Threlkeld as its CEO, replacing Hannes Portmann, who has left the company to pursue other opportunities, the company announced on Wednesday.

Threlkeld will also join the board, the company advised.

Threlkeld has in-depth knowledge of New Gold's operating assets, having served as a member of the board since 2009, and as the company's interim COO from December 2016 to September 2017. From 2006 to 2009, he was president and CEO of Western Goldfields, when it merged with New Gold.

New Gold has four producing assets in Canada, Mexico and the US.