http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1222.90 $/oz Change: 7.41
Pt 846.00 $/oz Change: 4.21
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Nespresso to use Rio Tinto’s responsibly-sourced aluminium in coffee capsule production

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Nespresso to use Rio Tinto’s responsibly-sourced aluminium in coffee capsule production

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Nespresso using Rio Tinto's responsibly-sourced aluminium in coffee capsule production

19th November 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Nespresso, an operating unit of Nestlé Group, will be the first company to use responsibly-sourced aluminium from global miner Rio Tinto to produce its coffee capsules.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together with Nespresso’s capsule manufacturers to fulfil a commitment to source 100% sustainable aluminium by 2020.

Advertisement

Rio Tinto’s Aluminium Stewardship Initiative- (ASI-) certified aluminium aims to help reduce the impact that the world’s second-most used base metal has on the planet.

The ASI sets out standards to promote the protection of biodiversity, respect for indigenous peoples’ rights, water management and low carbon emissions, during the production of aluminium – the standard is the first of its kind for any industrial metal.

Advertisement

Rio Tinto aluminium CE Alf Barrios comments that the MoU is an important step towards the use of responsibly sourced aluminium across manufacturing industries.

“We expect the demand from consumers for sustainable products to continue growing and Nespresso drinkers will have confidence the aluminum supplied for the capsules meets the highest international standards."

Nespresso CEO Jean-Marc Duvoisin says the ASI-traceability mechanism will enable the company to meet its commitment to customers to reduce the impact of their consumption.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.174 0.899s - 259pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close