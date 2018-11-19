Nespresso to use Rio Tinto’s responsibly-sourced aluminium in coffee capsule production

Nespresso, an operating unit of Nestlé Group, will be the first company to use responsibly-sourced aluminium from global miner Rio Tinto to produce its coffee capsules.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together with Nespresso’s capsule manufacturers to fulfil a commitment to source 100% sustainable aluminium by 2020.

Rio Tinto’s Aluminium Stewardship Initiative- (ASI-) certified aluminium aims to help reduce the impact that the world’s second-most used base metal has on the planet.

The ASI sets out standards to promote the protection of biodiversity, respect for indigenous peoples’ rights, water management and low carbon emissions, during the production of aluminium – the standard is the first of its kind for any industrial metal.

Rio Tinto aluminium CE Alf Barrios comments that the MoU is an important step towards the use of responsibly sourced aluminium across manufacturing industries.

“We expect the demand from consumers for sustainable products to continue growing and Nespresso drinkers will have confidence the aluminum supplied for the capsules meets the highest international standards."

Nespresso CEO Jean-Marc Duvoisin says the ASI-traceability mechanism will enable the company to meet its commitment to customers to reduce the impact of their consumption.