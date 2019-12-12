Ncondezi to finalise financial model, tariff submissions in the first half of 2020

Aim-listed Ncondezi Energy aims to finalise the financial model and tariff submissions for its 300 MW coal-to-power project, in Mozambique, during the first half of next year.

The company has selected Synergy Consulting as its preferred financial adviser to prepare a financial model and facilitate the negotiation process with State-owned utility Electricidade de Moçambique.

KPMG has been selected as auditor to provide tax services related to the project financial model.

Synergy and KPMG will participate in the company’s financial model meetings, scheduled throughout the month in Beijing.

Ncondezi further expects to receive engineering, procurement and construction, as well as operations and maintenance, submission bids from the project’s strategic partners during December.