https://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1474.90 $/oz Change: 8.15
Pt 942.36 $/oz Change: 22.37
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Ncondezi to finalise financial model, tariff submissions in the first half of 2020

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Ncondezi to finalise financial model, tariff submissions in the first half of 2020

12th December 2019

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Aim-listed Ncondezi Energy aims to finalise the financial model and tariff submissions for its 300 MW coal-to-power project, in Mozambique, during the first half of next year.

The company has selected Synergy Consulting as its preferred financial adviser to prepare a financial model and facilitate the negotiation process with State-owned utility Electricidade de Moçambique.

Advertisement

KPMG has been selected as auditor to provide tax services related to the project financial model.

Synergy and KPMG will participate in the company’s financial model meetings, scheduled throughout the month in Beijing.

Advertisement

Ncondezi further expects to receive engineering, procurement and construction, as well as operations and maintenance, submission bids from the project’s strategic partners during December.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.229 1.027s - 265pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close