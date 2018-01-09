http://www.miningweekly.com
Nautilus secures bridge loans, inks new funding mandate

Nautilus secures bridge loans, inks new funding mandate

9th January 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Marine mining hopeful Nautilus Minerals has arranged bridge financing in the amount of about $7-million from Deep Sea Mining Finance, to assist the company's immediate working capital requirements.

The loans will also allow the Canadian company to make the payments required to continue the development of its novel seafloor production system to be first utilised at the Solwara 1 copper/gold project, offshore Papua New Guinea.

The loans bear interest at 8%/y, payable bi-annually in arrears with a one-year maturity date.

The bridge loans are expected to form part of a larger secured structured credit facility of up to $34-million to be provided by the Lender to the Company, on terms currently being negotiated between the company and Deep Sea Mining Finance.

Nautilus also announced that it has entered into a funding mandate agreement with M Horn & Co, tasked with securing the remaining $350-million required to complete development of Solwara 1.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

