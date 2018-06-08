Murchison Minerals expands prospective area in Canada

TSX-listed zinc/copper/silver miner Murchison Minerals has acquired more ground near its Brabant-McKenzie property, in Saskatchewan, Canada, by staking and is planning additional ground geophysics at the property.

This area hosts a sulphide zone that was traced for a length of 2 000 ft (609.6 m) over widths of up to 20 ft (6.1 m).

Several trenches along the zone expose rusty weathered quartz/feldspar/actinolite gneiss containing abundant pyrrhotite and graphite and a small amount of chalcopyrite.

The sulphide mineral content ranges from about 60% to more than 90%. Within this zone is a sulphide lens hosting pyrite, pyrrhotite and minor sphalerite and covering an area of 2 ft by 30 ft (0.6 m x 9.1 m). One sample of massive pyrrhotite from the showing gave 0.36% copper.

The company continually expands its regional review of mineralised showings on the property and surrounding area.

Murchison also staked an additional 1 301 ha of ground adjacent to and southeast of the current property to cover prospective geology and reported mineralisation that shows anomalous copper and zinc values.

Murchison is planning a regional summer prospecting, sampling and mapping programme over the showings on the newly staked ground, to further define their potential as exploration targets as the company works to demonstrate the volcanogenic massive sulphide potential of the area.