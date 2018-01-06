http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1319.69 $/oz Change: 81.85
Pt 969.00 $/oz Change: 91.50
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Vancouver|De Beers Canada|Diamonds|Mountain Province Diamonds|Canada|49%-owned Gahcho Kué Mine|New Year's Day|Product|David Whittle|Operations|Northwest Territories
|Diamonds|||||||Operations|
vancouver|de-beers-canada|diamonds|mountain-province-diamonds|canada|49-owned-gahcho-ku-mine|new-years-day|product|david-whittle|operations|northwest-territories
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Mountain Province prices plunge on finer rough diamonds sold

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Mountain Province prices plunge on finer rough diamonds sold

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Mountain Province Diamonds

6th January 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – The value per carat realised at the tenth tender sale of diamonds produced at Mountain Province Diamonds’ 49%-owned Gahcho Kué mine, in Canada’s Northwest Territories, has fallen to the lowest level since sales started 12 months ago.

The TSX- and Nasdaq-listed company recorded sale proceeds of $19.1-million for the tenth tender sale, from the sale of 364 000 ct of rough diamonds, compared with revenues of $19-million derived from the sale of 288 000 ct of diamonds sold during the ninth tender sale held in November.

Advertisement

The value per carat dropped to $53/ct, down 20% on the previous tender sale.

No fancies or specials were offered in the tenth tender sale, as the fancies and specials bid for the related production split was won by 51% joint-venture partner and mine operator De Beers Canada.

Advertisement

Mountain Province advised that the decrease in average price realisation compared with the ninth sale is mainly owing to a finer size distribution of goods.

However, the last production split of 2017, which will supply the January tender sale, saw significant volumes, an improved size frequency distribution and the largest parcel of fancy and special diamonds produced to date, both in value and volume terms the company advised.

“After a successful first year of operations, Mountain Province anticipates a strong start to the new year. We have a robust product offering available for our first tender sale of 2018, and the parcel of fancies and specials from the last production split of 2017 is characterised by large, high value and attractive stones. We look forward to bringing them to sale over the coming months,” interim president and CEO David Whittle.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.245 1.038s - 309pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close