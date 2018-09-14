Mount Gibson names CEO successor

ASX-listed Mount Gibson has appointed CFO Peter Kerr as CEO to succeed Jim Beyer, who will leave the company at the end of the month to pursue another opportunity in the resources industry.
Kerr has been CFO of Mount Gibson since September 2017 and prior to that, he was CFO of uranium development company Bannerman Resources.
Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter
