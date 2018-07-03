http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.98 Change: 0.12
R/$ = 13.72 Change: 0.12
Au 1254.18 $/oz Change: 5.86
Pt 840.50 $/oz Change: -1.82
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Base Metals Home← Back
Africa|Aluminium|Botswana|Copper|Energy|Mining|Namibia|Tourism|transport|Africa|Europe|Angola|Australia|Botswana|Brazil|Cape Verde|China|Congo|Egypt|Ethiopia|Kenya|Mauritius|Morocco|Namibia|Nigeria|Republic Of Congo|Senegal|South Africa|Tanzania|Tunisia|United States|Zambia|Energy|Ferrous Metal Exporters|Food Exports|Home Electronics|Medium Term Oil Price Estimates|Mining|Oil|Oil Prices|Service|Shale Oil Producers|Cape Botswana|Cape Tanzania|Cape Tunisia|Cape Verde|Colin Ellis|Infrastructure|Middle East
Africa|Aluminium|Botswana|Copper|Energy|Mining|Namibia|Tourism|transport|Africa||Angola|Kenya|Tanzania|Zambia|Service|||Infrastructure|
africa-company|aluminium|botswana|copper|energy|mining|namibia|tourism|transport|africa|europe|angola|australia-country|botswana-country|brazil|cape-verde|china|congo|egypt|ethiopia|kenya|mauritius|morocco|namibia-country|nigeria|republic-of-congo|senegal|south-africa|tanzania|tunisia|united-states|zambia|energy-industry-term|ferrous-metal-exporters|food-exports|home-electronics|medium-term-oil-price-estimates|mining-industry-term|oil|oil-prices|service|shale-oil-producers|cape-botswana|cape-tanzania|cape-tunisia|cape-verde-natural-feature|colin-ellis|infrastructure|middle-east
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Moody’s warns of credit implications for Africa as China shifts to consumption-led growth

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Moody’s warns of credit implications for Africa as China shifts to consumption-led growth

3rd July 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

China's shift to consumption-led growth will have mixed credit implications for African sovereigns, flattening the trade volumes of oil and ferrous metal exporters, while benefitting other exporters and tourist destinations, Moody's Investors Service said in a report published on Tuesday.

"China is now Africa's largest trading partner, with trade totalling $114-billion in 2016 that accounted for around 14% of the continent's total exports," Moody’s chief credit officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa Colin Ellis, who co-authored the report, titled ‘Sovereigns – Africa, Closer trade and investment ties with China present challenges and opportunities’, said.

Advertisement

He further warned that as commodity demand softens and international competition increases, Africa's oil and ferrous metal exporters are likely to see trade volumes level off. However, he noted that growing Chinese investment in Africa is likely to narrow the continent's infrastructure gap and help to boost potential growth in some cases.

Economic growth of around 6.5% forecast in China over the next two years should support a modest resurgence in demand for some commodities; however, the Chinese economy is shifting from investment towards consumption which will partially mitigate the upside.

Advertisement

In addition, competition from other international commodity producers like US shale oil producers and mining companies from Australia and Brazil is likely to intensify and erode market shares for African exporters.

Although the recovery in oil prices lately could lead to strong growth in value terms this year, the report warns that the price effect would likely diminish based on Moody's medium term oil price estimates.

As a result, Angola, the Republic of Congo and Nigeria are likely to experience slower demand for their exports to China than in the past decade.

By contrast, Moody's expects Chinese demand for commodities like copper, cobalt and aluminium to remain strong. “These nonferrous metals are widely used to produce cars, home electronics and transport, and are likely to benefit from rising Chinese incomes”.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia are likely to benefit most given that their copper exports to China account for more than half of their exports.

Further, rising food exports to China will benefit agricultural exporting countries such as Senegal and Ethiopia.

China's rising income levels could also lead to a rise in tourism to Africa, the report stated.

Although the share of Chinese tourists to Africa remains small at about 1.5% of total outbound Chinese tourists, the numbers have risen by about 30% a year since 2012, the fastest rate globally.

“South Africa, Mauritius, Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, Namibia, Cape Verde, Botswana, Tunisia and Tanzania are Africa's most competitive tourist destinations and are most likely to benefit from increased numbers of visitors from China,” the report said.

“Chinese investment has grown to about 5% of Africa's total foreign direct investment in 2016 from just 2% in 2010, and if investment growth persists at half of current rates, China's investment position would reach $100-billion by 2020”.

The report concluded that as 70% of Chinese investment between 2000 and 2015 was focused on infrastructure, this could help to address the continent's growing infrastructure deficit, especially in energy and transport, and boost potential growth in some circumstances.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.352 1.069s - 571pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close