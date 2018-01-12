http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.10 Change: -0.13
R/$ = 12.43 Change: -0.01
Au 1331.15 $/oz Change: 93.31
Pt 997.00 $/oz Change: 119.50
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Copper← Back
Construction|Gold|Byrnecut Australia|Civils|Contractor|Copper|Installation|Mining|Power|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|Road|Sandfire Resources|Storage|Talisman|Underground|Water|DeGrussa Copper/gold Mine|Sandfire’s DeGrussa Plant|Services|Site Communications|Site Infrastructure|Underground Mining Contractor|Infrastructure|Operations|Proximity|Western Australia
Construction|Gold|Civils|Contractor|Copper|Installation|Mining|Power|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|Road|Storage|Underground|Water||Services||Infrastructure|Operations|Proximity|
construction|gold|byrnecut-australia|civils|contractor|copper|installation|mining|power|project|projects|resources|road|sandfire-resources|storage|talisman|underground|water|degrussa-coppergold-mine|sandfires-degrussa-plant|services|site-communications|site-infrastructure|underground-mining-contractor|infrastructure|operations|proximity|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Monty copper/gold development on time, below budget

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Monty copper/gold development on time, below budget

12th January 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The Monty copper/gold deposit in Western Australia, which forms part of ASX-listed Talisman’s Springfield joint venture (JV) project with Sandfire Resources, has since the start of ground-breaking activities in July 2017, seen site activities having been ramped up considerably; on time and under budget.

Talisman, which owns 30% in the project, on Friday said that infrastructure works completed to date included bulk earthworks and civils; opening the boxcut; the construction of the 10-km haul road and water pipeline from Monty to Sandfire’s DeGrussa copper/gold mine and site infrastructure being erected.

Advertisement

Monty is one of the highest-grade copper/gold discoveries made globally in recent decades. The proximity of the deposit to Sandfire’s DeGrussa plant provides an expedited and low risk pathway to production with an extremely low development capital intensity compared to other greenfield copper discoveries globally.

The Monty feasibility study details forecast total production of 74 400 t of contained copper, plus 38 400 oz contained gold and 413 400 oz contained silver, over an initial ore production life of 30 months.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the company reported that its underground mining contractor, Byrnecut Australia, continued to make good progress on Monty development and, at the end of December, the decline had advanced to 346 m, which was ahead of schedule compared with the corresponding feasibility study budget of 286 m.

Total development advance, including the decline, was 550 m, compared with the corresponding feasibility study budget of 440 m. First ore production remains on schedule for early in the fourth quarter.

Other development works continue to be advanced on schedule and under or on budget, including site office buildings, power station installation and reticulation, fuel storage facility, installation of site communications, ore haulage contracts and installation of permanent underground ventilation.

The construction of Monty is managed by the Sandfire Projects group, which allows the JV to leverage from existing DeGrussa operations, and a number of existing infrastructure and/or services already established at DeGrussa will continue to be used to provide synergies to the JV.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.414 1.141s - 622pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close