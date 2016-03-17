Mining Weekly iPhone and Android Apps available for free download

http://www.miningweekly.com
12th January 2018

MEDIA STATEMENT

Creamer Media’s readers continue to be part of the mobile revolution.  Over 20% of Creamer Media’s online readers view the websites on their mobile devices.

To cater for this growing mobile readership Creamer Media offers a MiningWeekly.com app for iPhone and Android users.  These apps offer access to all content available on the MiningWeekly.com website and also offers additional benefits such as push notifications to alert the reader of breaking news items and the opportunity to save articles for a later read through the app’s bookmarks functionality.

To download the app onto your phone – click on the relevant link below:
iPhone – Click Here 
Android – Click Here

Creamer Media also offers apps for Engineering News Online and Polity.org.za – these can be downloaded from the following links:

Engineering News Onlilne
iPhone  - Click Here  
Android – Click Here

Polity.org.za
iPhone – Click Here    
Android – Click Here

Additional banner advertising positions have also been introduced, offering companies the opportunity to expose their products and services to Creamer Media’s mobile market. For more information about the available advertising options, email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

