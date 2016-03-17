Mining Weekly iPhone and Android Apps available for free download

/ MEDIA STATEMENT / This content is not written by Creamer Media, but is a supplied media statement.

Creamer Media’s readers continue to be part of the mobile revolution. Over 20% of Creamer Media’s online readers view the websites on their mobile devices.

To cater for this growing mobile readership Creamer Media offers a MiningWeekly.com app for iPhone and Android users. These apps offer access to all content available on the MiningWeekly.com website and also offers additional benefits such as push notifications to alert the reader of breaking news items and the opportunity to save articles for a later read through the app’s bookmarks functionality.

Advertisement



To download the app onto your phone – click on the relevant link below:

iPhone – Click Here

Android – Click Here

Creamer Media also offers apps for Engineering News Online and Polity.org.za – these can be downloaded from the following links:

Advertisement



Engineering News Onlilne

iPhone - Click Here

Android – Click Here

Polity.org.za

iPhone – Click Here

Android – Click Here

Additional banner advertising positions have also been introduced, offering companies the opportunity to expose their products and services to Creamer Media’s mobile market. For more information about the available advertising options, email advertising@creamermedia.co.za