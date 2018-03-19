Mining starts at Dalgaranga

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Mining has started at the Dalgaranga gold project, in Western Australia, ahead of targeted gold production in May.

Project owner Gascoyne Resources told shareholders on Monday that mining was currently under way at the Sly Fox, Gilbeys and Golden Wings deposits, with a run-of-mine stockpile being developed prior to the start of ore processing.

The processing plant construction is some 90% complete and on schedule for wet ore commissioning and first gold production in the next two months.

The A$86-million Dalgaranga openpit operation is expected to deliver 623 000 oz of gold over the six-year mine life.