https://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1471.11 $/oz Change: -1.35
Pt 938.38 $/oz Change: -0.67
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Miner BHP Group's chief transformation officer to depart

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Miner BHP Group's chief transformation officer to depart

13th December 2019

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

MELBOURNE - BHP Group said on Friday that its Chief Transformation Officer Jonathan Price would be leaving next year, as the miner shifts responsibility for the strategy away from the executive leadership team.

Price's departure is the second leadership exit announced in a week, after BHP said on Monday Chief Technology Officer Diane Jurgens would depart the company early next year.

Advertisement

The shake-up comes as incoming CEO Mike Henry prepares to take the reins of the world's biggest miner when Andrew Mackenzie officially steps down at the end of the year.

Over the past 18 months, BHP's transformation strategy has allowed it to improve safety and reliability, lower costs, and boost returns, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Advertisement

BHP had highlighted the strategy as recently as October, when Price gave a speech at a Melbourne mining conference about the ways the company was "transforming the core" of its business.

A successful execution of that strategy was expected by investors and analysts to position Price as a strong contender for the top job after Henry.

"Transformation" is now the responsibility of individual asset and function leaders, the company said.

Price will oversee the transition of the transformation programs over the first half of 2020, after which he will move back to the United Kingdom with his family, BHP said.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.251 1.098s - 265pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close