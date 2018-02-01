http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1348.89 $/oz Change: 6.29
Pt 1008.00 $/oz Change: 5.24
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Johannesburg|Exploration|Gas|MGX Minerals|Mining|Petroleum|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|Technology|Testing|United States|Lisbon Valley Oilfield|Mineral Extraction Clean Technology|Oil|Oil And Gas|Lisbon Valley|Bearing|Utah|Mineral Extraction Clean Technology
|Exploration|Gas|Mining|Petroleum|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|Technology|Testing|||Oil And Gas||Bearing||
johannesburg|exploration|gas|mgx-minerals|mining|petroleum|project|projects|resources|technology|testing|united-states|lisbon-valley-oilfield|mineral-extraction-clean-technology|oil|oil-and-gas|lisbon-valley|bearing|utah|mineral-extraction-clean-technology-technology
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

MGX receives approval to conduct 3D seismic survey

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

MGX receives approval to conduct 3D seismic survey

1st February 2018

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Diversified Canadian resource company MGX Minerals' partner has received approval from the State of Utah's Division of Oil, Gas and Mining to conduct a three-dimensional (3D) geophysical survey on the Blueberry Unit at its Paradox basin petrolithium project.

The company on Wednesday noted that the survey would outline subsurface geological formations and structures favourable for accumulations of oil and gas, as well as lithium brine-bearing formations.

Advertisement

The project represents the first large-scale integrated petroleum and lithium exploration project in the US and is located close to the Lisbon Valley oilfield within the Paradox basin, which has shown historical brine content as high as 730 ppm lithium.

The project was being simultaneously explored for oil, gas, lithium and other brine minerals as part of the company's exploration, testing and analysis strategy to determine locations for deployment of the company's lithium and mineral extraction clean technology.

Advertisement

MGX is currently working to earning a 75% interest in the project, with the remaining interest primarily controlled by a private Utah corporation.

MGX further notes that it may decide to advance its petrolithium projects into production without first establishing mineral resources supported by an independent technical report or completing a feasibility study.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.141 0.994s - 253pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close