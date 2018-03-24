http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.50 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 11.74 Change: -0.01
Au 1347.33 $/oz Change: 7.59
Pt 949.50 $/oz Change: -5.25
 
Home / Sector News / Potash← Back
Vancouver|CHATHAM ROCK PHOSPHATE|Environment|Exploraciones Oceánicas|Exploration|Marine|Mining|Oceanica Resources|Odyssey|ODYSSEY MARINE EXPLORATION|PROJECT|Resources|Technology|Trans Tasman Resources|Mexico|New Zealand|Marine Mining|Marine Phosphate Mining|Mining|Ocean Technology|Bay Of Ulloa|Environmental|Chris Castle|Ocean Technology
|Environment|Exploration|Marine|Mining|PROJECT|Resources|Technology|||||Environmental||
vancouver|chatham-rock-phosphate|environment|exploraciones-ocenicas|exploration|marine|mining|oceanica-resources|odyssey|odyssey-marine-exploration|project|resources|technology|trans-tasman-resources-company|mexico|new-zealand|marine-mining|marine-phosphate-mining|mining-industry-term|ocean-technology|bay-of-ulloa|environmental|chris-castle|ocean-technology-technology
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Mexican federal court OKs Odyssey’s offshore sulphate mining permit; others to benefit

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Mexican federal court OKs Odyssey’s offshore sulphate mining permit; others to benefit

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Odyssey Marine Exploration

24th March 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – The Mexican Superior Court issued a unanimous ruling this week in favour of Nasdaq-listed Odyssey Marine Exploration’s subsidiary Exploraciones Oceánicas (ExO), which overturned a previous denial of ExO’s environmental permit application to extract phosphate sand from its Don Diego project, in the Bay of Ulloa.

Over the last 20 years, Odyssey has pioneered the exploration and development of seabed mineral resource deposits, integrating leading and developing ocean technology.

Advertisement

The company’s now fully permitted Don Diego project contains high-grade phosphate sands within Mexico’s Exclusive Economic Zone, beyond its territorial waters. Odyssey believes that the discovery will bring important benefits for the country’s agricultural development.

The deposit lies within a mining concession licenced to ExO, a subsidiary of Oceanica Resources, in which Odyssey holds a 53.88% interest.

Advertisement

The current resource assessment defines the deposit as containing 588.3-million tonnes of phosphate ore grading 18.1% phosphorus pentoxide, held under 1.14 m of overburden and with ore thickness of 2.8 m.

Odyssey reported the ruling in a filing with the US Securities Exchange Commission on Thursday, sending its Nasdaq-quoted equity jumping from 230% from $3.80 to an intra-day  peak of $13.75, before closing at $8.30, with more than 2.2-million shares traded. The stock added another 13% on Friday to close at $9.20 a share.

The development represents a significant step forward for other prospective marine miners in Mexico, with TSX-V- and NZAX-listed Chatham Rock Phosphate welcoming the ruling because it establishes a precedent for the consenting of marine phosphate mining.

Chatham has several links to the Don Diego project, including a number of Chatham's US-based shareholders, who have also invested in both Odyssey and directly in the Don Diego project. The firms also share a common director.

Chatham has conducted agricultural tests of the Don Diego rock phosphate in New Zealand, which show the Mexican rock phosphate is both relatively high-grade in its natural form without being beneficiated, and is also an effective reactive phosphate rock.

"This is the best news for Chatham since we were granted our mining permit back in December 2013, as it establishes a precedent for marine phosphate mining after extensive and detailed environmental assessment,” Chatham president and CEO Chris Castle commented.

The Don Diego approval also follows the granting of an environmental consent to Trans Tasman Resources in New Zealand territorial waters last year and evidences the reality that marine mining, if managed carefully and responsibly, can be carried out with minimal impacts on the marine environment, Chatham stated.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.571 1.429s - 624pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close