http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.99 Change: 0.11
R/$ = 13.72 Change: 0.11
Au 1247.00 $/oz Change: -1.32
Pt 824.00 $/oz Change: -18.32
 
Home / World News / Australasia← Back
Business|Collaborative Project Funds|Efficiency|Ignited Collaborative Project Funds|Innovation|Manufacturing|Micronised Mineral Systems|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Resolution Systems|Systems|Technology|Testing|Underground|Water|Australia|University Of Western Australia|Data Acquisition Software|Equipment|Government-funded Mining Equipment|Manufacturing |Mining|Services|Solutions|Systems|Technology Testing Facilities|Underground Mining|Environmental|Drilling|Ric Gros|South Australia|Western Australia|South Australia|Western Australia
Business|Efficiency|Innovation|Manufacturing|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Systems|Technology|Testing|Underground|Water|||Equipment|Manufacturing |Services|Solutions|Systems||Environmental|Drilling|||
business|collaborative-project-funds|efficiency|ignited-collaborative-project-funds|innovation|manufacturing|micronised-mineral-systems|mining|project|projects|resolution-systems|systems-company|technology|testing|underground|water|australia-country|university-of-western-australia-facility|data-acquisition-software|equipment|government-funded-mining-equipment|manufacturing-industry-term|mining-industry-term|services|solutions|systems|technology-testing-facilities|underground-mining|environmental|drilling|ric-gros|south-australia|western-australia|south-australia-region|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

METS Ignited awards second round of funding to mining suppliers

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

METS Ignited awards second round of funding to mining suppliers

3rd July 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Industry-led, government-funded mining equipment, technology and services (METS) sector growth centre, METS Ignited, has awarded A$7.14-million in project funding to eight mining supply businesses in Australia.

These recipients are IMDEX, the University of Western Australia, Manufacturing Intelligence, Emapper, Energetique Mining Vehicles, Qtec, Resolution Systems and Micronised Mineral Systems.

Advertisement

The largest share of the funding – A$2-million – was awarded to Resolution Systems, which is a South Australia-based business conducting a project to develop software that will increase the efficiency of mine truck fleets.

Other projects that received funding in this round include technology testing facilities, battery-powered vehicles for underground mining, data acquisition software for environmental rehabilitation and drilling, and a new process for water treatment.

Advertisement

The eight recipients of the funding will now be able to launch collaborative industry projects that will deliver highly advanced solutions to a variety of mining challenges and contribute to growth and capability of the METS sector.

The funding forms part of a four-year A$15.6-million commitment made by the Australian Department of Industry, Innovation and Science, to incentivise collaboration and address METS sector priorities.

This commitment established the METS Ignited Collaborative Project Funds, which supports industry-led projects to improve productivity, competitiveness and innovative capacity in the METS sector.

METS Ignited CEO Ric Gros said on Tuesday that the funding would spur necessary collaboration in the sector.

He added that recipients of the Collaborative Project Funds were required to secure equal or greater investment from an industry partner. This meant that the total value of the eight projects was A$17.4-million.

For METS companies interested in launching collaborative and innovative projects, applications are open for the third round of the Collaborative Project Funds until end-August.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.329 2.005s - 570pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close