Metro restarts ops at Bauxite Hills

15th April 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Metro Mining has restarted mining operations at the Bauxite Hills project, in Queensland, and has started loading its first shipment.

The company ceased activities at Bauxite Hills at the end of December, with more than two-million tonnes of bauxite having been loaded onto 33 vessels and sold to five customers in China.

During the wet season hiatus, Metro completed necessary maintenance on the plant, carrying out significant upgrades and beautification works in the camp, while also finishing haul road maintenance and upgrades.

“We are very pleased with what has been achieved on site and welcome our new and returning personnel to Bauxite Hills. Now we have laid the groundwork, I am very confident the team will meet its calendar year’s revised production target of 3.5-million tonnes and build on last year’s success,” said Metro CEO and MD Simon Finnis.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

