Merlin readies for mining

11th July 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed junior Merlin Diamonds is poised to start mining at its namesake project, in the Northern Territory.

The company on Wednesday said that the Northern Territory’s Department of Primary Industry and Resources had reviewed the amended mine management plan, and was satisfied that it met the requirements of the Mining Management Act.

This meant that Merlin could start mining at the Excalibur, Gwain, Ywain, Ector and Kaye pits. A mining contract for the Merlin mine has been awarded and mobilization is under way.

Merlin holds a total Joint Ore Reserves Committee-compliant resource of 19-million tonnes, containing some 4.3-million carats.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

