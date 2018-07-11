Merlin readies for mining

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed junior Merlin Diamonds is poised to start mining at its namesake project, in the Northern Territory.

The company on Wednesday said that the Northern Territory’s Department of Primary Industry and Resources had reviewed the amended mine management plan, and was satisfied that it met the requirements of the Mining Management Act.

Advertisement



This meant that Merlin could start mining at the Excalibur, Gwain, Ywain, Ector and Kaye pits. A mining contract for the Merlin mine has been awarded and mobilization is under way.

Merlin holds a total Joint Ore Reserves Committee-compliant resource of 19-million tonnes, containing some 4.3-million carats.