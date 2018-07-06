http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.91 Change: -0.08
R/$ = 13.58 Change: -0.05
Au 1254.64 $/oz Change: 1.35
Pt 839.50 $/oz Change: -1.29
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Medusa takes inroads into Australia

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Medusa takes inroads into Australia

6th July 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Philippines-focused gold miner Medusa Mining has inked an earn-in agreement over two exploration projects in Queensland.

Medusa could earn a 90% interest in either or both projects from owner Ellenkay Gold by managing and funding work programmes through to the completion of a prefeasibility study (PFS).

Advertisement

The ASX-listed Medusa must spend a combined minimum of A$1-million on exploration activities across both projects in the first year, before it is able to withdraw from the earn-in.

Following the completion of a PFS, Medusa can elect to sole fund a feasibility study on either or both projects. The miner will also manage the exploration programme during the earn-in period, and first drilling is expected to take place before the end of the current quarter.

Advertisement

Medusa chairperson Andrew Teo said that the earn-in gave Medusa greater balance in its project portfolio.

“While early stage, these new projects are located in the right geological setting and in a very supportive resource development jurisdiction. Ellenkay management have done an excellent job in securing these tenements and advancing them to their current drill ready status.”

The Hill 212 exploration project is an epithermal gold/silver project, where historical exploration work has identified gold mineralisation and classic epithermal textures. Medusa will be testing for potential grade improvement at depth below the base of oxidation.

The Mt Clark West project is a porphyry copper/gold opportunity where historical work has highlighted a number of coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies and delineated drill ready targets.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.338 1.117s - 559pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close