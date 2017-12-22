Mechel secures backing of 70% of its $1bn loan holders for restructuring – two sources

MOSCOW – Russian metals and mining giant Mechel has secured the backing of around 70% of its $1-billion syndicated loan holders essential for a restructuring deal, two sources familiar with the situation said.

A 75% share of votes is required to reach a deal, one of the sources said. Mechel declined to comment. The company, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, borrowed extensively before 2014, after which it faced painful restructuring talks for the bulk of its debt.

