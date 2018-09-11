http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1194.00 $/oz Change: -1.45
Pt 788.50 $/oz Change: 5.40
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Gold|Perth|AngloGold Ashanti|AngloGold Ashanti Australia|Matsa Resources|Mining|PROJECT|Red Dog|Resources|Red Dog Mine|Sunrise Dam|Gold Miner|Infrastructure|Western Australia|Western Australia
Gold||Mining|PROJECT|Resources|||Infrastructure||
gold|perth|anglogold-ashanti|anglogold-ashanti-australia|matsa-resources|mining|project|red-dog|resources|red-dog-mine|sunrise-dam|gold-miner|infrastructure|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Matsa starts mining at Red Dog

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Matsa starts mining at Red Dog

11th September 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Junior miner Matsa Resources has started mining at its Red Dog gold mine, in Western Australia.

Red Dog is estimated to host a mineral resource of 368 000 t, at 2.2 g/t gold, for 26 300 oz of gold.

Advertisement

The Red Dog mine is located some 25 km from Matsa’s Fortitude gold mine and 16 km from its Red October project, allowing Matsa to use existing infrastructure and accommodation.

Matsa has an agreement with gold miner AngloGold Ashanti Australia, under which ore from the Red Dog operation will be treated at the Sunrise Dam treatment facilities.

Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.15 0.782s - 262pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close