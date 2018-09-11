Matsa starts mining at Red Dog

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Junior miner Matsa Resources has started mining at its Red Dog gold mine, in Western Australia.

Red Dog is estimated to host a mineral resource of 368 000 t, at 2.2 g/t gold, for 26 300 oz of gold.

Advertisement



The Red Dog mine is located some 25 km from Matsa’s Fortitude gold mine and 16 km from its Red October project, allowing Matsa to use existing infrastructure and accommodation.

Matsa has an agreement with gold miner AngloGold Ashanti Australia, under which ore from the Red Dog operation will be treated at the Sunrise Dam treatment facilities.