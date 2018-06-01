http://www.miningweekly.com
Mantashe sees 'solid' mining charter after consultations

1st June 2018

By: African News Agency

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa's mines minister is confident of delivering a "solid" new charter for the industry after holding the last community consultation in KwaZulu-Natal province, his department said late on Thursday.

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has been holding meetings around the country with stakeholders on a new document to drive transformation in the industry, after mining companies rejected one introduced by his predecessor last year as damaging to the sector.

"This process has afforded us an opportunity to reach out to all stakeholders and receive inputs from communities that will contribute in shaping the mining charter,” Mantashe said in a statement.

"We have been encouraged by the level of engagements held throughout the country. We believe that with the inputs received, we will have a solid charter, which once implemented, will move our transformation objectives forward."

He said he would convene a summit where the department would present a draft for comment by all stakeholders before tabling it before cabinet and gazetting it.

Last week, Mantashe said his department planned to finalise the revamped mining charter by the end of June.

Edited by: African News Agency

