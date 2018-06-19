Lydian to appoint former Goldcorp and Newmont CFO as director

TSX-listed Lydian International, which is building the Amulsar gold mine in Armenia, on Tuesday announced that it would appoint gold mining executive Russell Ball as director at its annual general meeting on June 28.

Ball is a former executive VP and CFO of gold majors Goldcorp and Newmont Mining.

Ball currently serves on the boards of TSX-listed firms Trevali and Columbus Gold, as well as TSX-V-listed Allegiant Gold.

“We look forward to welcoming Russell to the Board of Lydian International. His wealth of knowledge, experience and leadership in our industry will be important as we transition from a developing to a producing asset in Armenia and further grow the company,” commented chairperson Gordyn Wylie.

The 225 000 oz/y Amulsar mine is expected to enter production in the fourth quarter of 2018, with ramp-up continuing into 2019.