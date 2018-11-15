Lydian chairperson resigns

Gordon Wylie has resigned as the chairperson and director of the board of Lydian International to pursue other interests, the developer of the Amulsar mine, in Armenia, reported.
Russell Ball has been appointed chairperson of the board.
Construction on the Amulsar project has been suspended since late June, as illegal blockades continued to prevent the company and its contractors from entering the mine site.
