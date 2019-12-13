Lundin exports first gold from Ecuador

Vancouver-based Lundin Gold has shipped its first gold from Fruta del Norte to Finland, marking the first exports from a large-scale mining operation in Ecuador.

The first shipment of concentrate totalling eight containers, containing about 180 t of concentrate, left the Port of Guayaquil on December 8, heading for Boliden’s smelting facility in Hariavalta.

Shortly thereafter, on December 12, the company also shipped its first doré bars to a refinery in Switzerland.

TSX-listed Lundin reports that the commissioning of the process plant is entering its final stages as the carbon in-leach circuit is in operation.

The company’s focus is now on ramping up of the process plant to full production and target recoveries, forecast to be reached in the second quarter of next year.