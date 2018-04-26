Lucara recovers 327 ct diamond from Karowe

http://www.miningweekly.com
26th April 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Diamond producer Lucara Diamonds has recovered a 327 ct, top white gem diamond from its 100%-owned Karowe diamond mine, in Botswana. 

Eight diamonds greater than 100 ct have now been recovered at Karowe since the beginning of the year, including a 472 ct diamond.

Lucara will hold an exceptional stone tender in June that will include for sale the 327 ct and the 472 ct diamonds, alongside other qualifying diamonds that have been recovered since the start of the year.

Viewings will be held in Gaborone, Botswana from June 10 to 19.

The Karowe mine in 2015 delivered the world’s second-largest diamond to be recovered – the 1 109 ct Lesedi La Rona, which was sold for $53-million last year.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

