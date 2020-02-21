Lucapa uncovers more potential for fancy diamonds from Lulo project

ASX-listed Lucapa Diamond Company says further analysis of diamonds recovered at its Lulo project, in Angola, has confirmed the presence of rare Type IIa gems and light fancy yellow diamonds.

This follows after the company earlier this week announced the recovery of 45 diamonds weighing 30.3 ct from a stream bulk sample that was taken from the Canguige tributary draining into the Cacuilo river valley.

This location is where Lucapa, together with its partners Empresa Nacional de Diamantes and Rosas & Petalas, are recovering some of the world’s most valuable alluvial diamonds.

“In addition to hosting a good white population – including top D-colour stones – follow-up analysis on a Yehuda colorimeter post acidising or deep boiling of the Canguige tributary diamonds has confirmed the presence of rare Type IIa gems, along with a light fancy yellow diamonds,” noted Lucapa MD Stephen Wetherall.

The Project Lulo partners will send the diamonds to Antwerp for more detailed analysis with specialised equipment.

The company previously said drilling had started to test five pipes in the Canguige catchment rated in a technical review as being among the most prospective to host diamonds within the Lulo kimberlite field.

Two priority anomalies in the Canguige catchment will also be drilled to confirm the presence of kimberlite.