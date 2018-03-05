Lucapa sells $1.7m diamond parcel from Lulo

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Angola-focused diamond miner Lucapa Diamond Company sold 2 072 ct of diamonds recovered from the Lulo mine, achieving gross proceeds of $1.7-million during its second sale for the year.

This represented an average price per carat of $804. The ASX-listed miner said the largest diamond in the sale parcel weighed 44 ct, which also included a vivid pink of 1.9 ct.

The latest sale brought gross proceeds from Lulo diamonds sales to date in 2018 to $10.8-million at an average price per carat of $1 731.

Meanwhile, the regular production of large specials - diamonds larger than 10.8 ct - has continued at Lulo, with the latest recoveries including specials weighing 85 ct and 52 ct.