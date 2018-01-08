Lucapa recovers another 100-ct-plus diamond at Angola mine

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The Lulo diamond mine is continuing to yield large diamonds, with Lucapa Diamond Company reporting on Monday that it had recovered its ninth 100-ct-plus diamond at the Angola mine.

The ASX-listed company, which mines Lulo with partners Endiama and Rosas and Petalas, reported the discovery of a 103 ct light brown diamond and an 83 ct Type IIa diamond.

In November, the Lulo mine yielded two exceptional Type IIa D-colour gems, weighing 129 ct and 78 ct.



