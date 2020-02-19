Lucapa keeps digging at Lulo

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Diamond miner Lucapa will continue the hunt for the primary hard-rock sources of alluvial diamonds at its Lulo mine, in Angola, noting that the first stream bulk samples excavated from the Canguige tributary had resulted in the recovery of 45 diamonds weighing 30.3 ct.

The bulk sample included eight diamonds weighing more than 1 ct each and three diamonds of more than 2 ct each, with the largest being 3.75 ct.

While the bulk sample was considered heavily-diluted due to the quite narrow gravel seams identified, and the near-record rainfall hampering excavation, the results from the sample confirmed the Canguige catchment contained a diamondiferous kimberlite contributing to the high value alluvial deposits downstream along the Cucuilo River valley.

“Across the history of diamond exploration, the recovery of diamonds and kimberlite indicator minerals from streams have been valuable pointers for the search of kimberlite pipes shedding those diamonds,” said Lucapa MD Stephen Wetherall.

“We are excited about the diamond recoveries from the Canguige stream bulk sampling and look forward to advancing the next phase of our kimberlite search within the Canguige catchment.

“We remain confident that the primary sources of the alluvial diamonds being recovered at Lulo await discovery and that our exploration efforts will be justified.”

A drill rig has now been mobilised to the Canguige catchment area and has started delineation drilling of the five kimberlite pipes highlighted in a technical review. The other two priority targets identified in the review will also be drilled to confirm the presence of kimberlite.