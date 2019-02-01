Lucapa gets A$22.9m at inaugural tender

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Diamond miner Lucapa Diamond Company has generated A$22.9-million in revenue from the first sale of exceptional diamonds under the new diamond marketing policy in Angola.

The ASX-listed company sold seven large and top quality diamonds weighing 498 ct from its Lulo alluvial mine, achieving a sales price of $16.7-million, which averaged at $33 530/ct.

The company told shareholders that the exceptional sales price reflected the highly competitive bidding from international diamantaires and large stone manufacturers from eight countries, which participated in the tender.

Lucapa’s total diamond sales to date have now reached $141-million, with the diamonds reaching an average sales price per carat of $2 105.