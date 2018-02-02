Lucapa completes first sale of the year

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - ASX-listed Lucapa Diamond Company and its partners Empresa Nacional de Diamantes and Rosas & Petalas have completed the first sale for 2018 from the Lulo diamond project in Angola, for this year.

The sale of 4 170 ct of Lulo diamonds achieved proceeds of $9.14-million, representing an exceptional average price of $2 192/ct.

The latest sale takes total sales of Lulo diamonds, from exploration and mining, to $106.81-million at $2 118/ct.



