http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1346.87 $/oz Change: 14.88
Pt 952.00 $/oz Change: -5.57
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Johannesburg|Rustenburg|Education|Environment|Lonmin|Mining|Platinum|Grade R Facility|Mining|Angie Motshekga|Ben Magara|Infrastructure
|Education|Environment|Mining|Platinum|||Infrastructure
johannesburg|rustenburg|education-company|environment|lonmin|mining|platinum|grade-r-facility|mining-industry-term|angie-motshekga|ben-magara|infrastructure
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Lonmin hands over New Marikana primary school to Basic Education dept

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Lonmin hands over New Marikana primary school to Basic Education dept

23rd March 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Platinum group metals miner Lonmin on Friday handed the New Marikana primary school over to the North West Department of Education and Sport Development, in Rustenburg, and the Marikana community.

The R17-million school will enrich the community by providing a first rate educational facility, accommodating up to 750 leaners in Grades R to 7. The school facilities include a dedicated Grade R learning centre, ablution facilities that also cater for disabled learners, a kitchen to provide meals for learners and a 900-seater hall. 

Advertisement

The New Marikana primary school further comprises 16 classrooms for Grade 3 to Grade 7 learners; four classrooms to accommodate Grade 1 and Grade 2 learners; the Grade R facility that entails two large classrooms and a 115 m2 under roof open area; three managerial office facilities; a sick bay; and a conference room.

The launch of the New Marikana primary school creates a secure, conducive learning environment for learners, while increasing the capacity offered by the 19 primary and eight high schools already servicing the area.

Advertisement

Additionally, three local contractors were commissioned to build the school and 150 jobs were created that also benefitted the local communities.

Lonmin CEO Ben Magara said the launch of the school not only ensures better educational opportunities and, therefore, a brighter future for Marikana’s children, but it is also evidence of the company’s dedication to protecting the rights of people.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said partnerships in education are essential to the success of the mining sector. “Addressing the needs of our children and ensuring all learners are able to go to school in a safe environment is something [government] cannot do alone”.

The school handover forms part of Lonmin’s social labour plan (SLP) targets for 2014 to 2018, that emphasise the need to improve the quality of life for communities living near its mines.

Lonmin’s other SLP education achievements include a R100-million investment in education since 2014; 17 greater Lonmin community schools have benefitted from its school infrastructure programme; 2 799 children have benefitted from its early childhood development programme; and 1 416 students have been placed in various learnership programmes in mining and nonmining fields.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.194 0.914s - 253pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close