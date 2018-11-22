http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1227.26 $/oz Change: 2.56
Pt 846.00 $/oz Change: -0.54
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Lithium Australia produces batteries from mine waste

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Lithium Australia produces batteries from mine waste

22nd November 2018

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Lithium Australia has reported the production of lithium-ion battery cathode material and lithium-ion batteries from tri-lithium phosphate produced directly from mine waste.

The company on Thursday said that its wholly-owned subsidiary VSPC had produced the lithium-ion products through its SiLeach process, which removes the requirement for generation of high-purity lithium hydroxide or carbonate.

Advertisement

“The remarkable outcome is a credit to our development team. The most notable aspect of this achievement is its simplicity and ability to streamline the process and cost required to produce lithium-ion battery cathode materials,” said Lithium Australia MD Adrian Griffin.

“The broader application to lithium brine exploitation provides enormous potential for that part of the lithium industry, by removing the cost intensive route to lithium hydroxide, the direct use of lithium phosphate to produce cathode powders may do that.”

Advertisement

The cathode material was produced at an advanced electrochemical laboratory and pilot plant facility in Brisbane, which is operated by VSPC.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.185 0.764s - 259pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close