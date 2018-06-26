http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.83 Change: 0.06
R/$ = 13.57 Change: 0.02
Au 1255.92 $/oz Change: -11.41
Pt 859.00 $/oz Change: -14.86
 
Home / World News / Africa← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Land, mining uncertainty threatens South Africa growth – Moody's

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Land, mining uncertainty threatens South Africa growth – Moody's

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Reuters

26th June 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

South Africa's economic growth prospects will be limited by weak business confidence while uncertainty around land and mining reforms remain a concern for investors, ratings agency Moody's said in research report on Tuesday.

"Uncertainty over how this (land reform) will be achieved continues to limit near-term investment," said Moody's analyst and senior credit officer Lucie Villa.

Advertisement

"(It) could ultimately lead to a more pronounced fall in investment should the final terms of land reform be particularly onerous to businesses."

To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here
 
Advertisement

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.555 2.167s - 562pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close