Lac des Iles workers ratify 3-year agreement

North American Palladium announced on Thursday that members of the United Steelworkers Local 9422 (USW) had ratified a new three-year collective agreement.
The USW represents the production and maintenance workers at the Lac des Iles mine site, near Thunder Bay, Ontario.
The new collective agreement expires on May 31, 2021.
Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter
