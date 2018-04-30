Kubayi-Ngubane to unveil Mandela Mining Precinct

http://www.miningweekly.com
MMAMOLOKO KUBAYI-NGUBANE The minister will be joined by the Ministers of Mineral Resources, Trade and Industry and Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation

30th April 2018

By: Nadine James
Creamer Media Writer

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Science and Technology Minster Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane will deliver the keynote address at the launch of the Mandela Mining Precinct, a Mining Phakisa initiative aimed at reviving South Africa’s flagging mining sector, on May 4.

The Mandela Mining Precinct is aimed at supporting local innovations to provide solutions to the challenges faced by the mining industry in South Africa, including mineworkers’ health and safety.

This institution, named after the world icon and former President Nelson Mandela, will help to position mining as a core driver of world-class technological and manufacturing capabilities and solutions for the development of the economy.

The event will also see the launch of the Mining Equipment Manufacturers of South Africa (MEMSA), an equipment-focused organisation that aims to position South Africa’s mining capital goods manufacturers as world-class competitive, innovative, dynamic and transformative. An exhibition will be held to showcase some of the equipment.

In addition, SiMINE – specialising in the future of mining – will also demonstrate some of its technology, which includes drones and robotics.

The Mandela Mining Precinct is a collaboration between the DST through its entity the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, the Chamber of Mines and the Universities of Johannesburg (UJ), Pretoria (UP) and Witwatersrand (Wits).

The CSIR is implementing the he South African Mining Extraction Research, Development and Innovation (SAMERDI) Strategy using a hub-and-spokes model, with the hub based at the Mandela Mining Precinct and UJ, UP and Wits serving as spokes.

Minister Kubayi-Ngubane will be joined by the Ministers of Mineral Resources, Gwede Mantashe, Trade and Industry, Rob Davies and Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Nkosazana-Dlamini Zuma.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

