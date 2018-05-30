Kore Potash appoints new CEO

http://www.miningweekly.com
30th May 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

Stuart Bradley Sampson has been appointed CEO of potash development company Kore Potash, taking over from outgoing CEO Sean Bennett, effective June 4.  

Sampson was most recently CEO of ASX-listed Tiger Resources and held senior positions at gold mining company Newcrest Mining.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Sampson as CEO. His appointment reflects the next chapter for Kore Potash as we approach the financing and project construction stages [at the Kola potash project, in the Republic of Congo],” chairperson David Hathorn said in a statement on Wednesday.   

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

