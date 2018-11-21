Kore expects extensions to existing sylvinite deposits at Sintoukola

Kore Potash on Wednesday provided an update to its exploration targets for potential extensions of the Kola and Dougou Extension sylvinite deposits at its 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project in the Republic of Congo.

These exploration targets have been identified as part of the work programme to improve the company’s understanding of both the potential scale and the strategic opportunities presented by the multiple occurrences of potash in the Sintoukola project area.

Advertisement



An exploration target is not a mineral resource but a statement of exploration potential and, in this case, is based on drilling and two-dimensional seismic survey data and the company’s understanding of the controls on sylvinite mineralisation.

Potential has been identified to increase the company’s sylvinite deposits to between 1.5-billion and 1.9-billion tonnes of sylvinite, with an average grade of between 34% and 37% potassium chloride (KCl).

Advertisement



The exploration target for Kola South, the potential southward extension to the Kola deposit, is 95-million to 175-million tonnes, at an average grade of between 34% and 42% KCl.

The exploration target for DX North, the potential northward extension to the Dougou Extension deposit, is 320-million to 600-million tonnes, at an average grade of between 30% and 38% KCl.

The exploration targets are immediately adjacent to the company’s existing sylvinite mineral resources, which total 1.08-billion tonnes, at an average grade of 35.5% KCl at the Kola and Dougou Extension deposits.

The exploration targets are within 40 km of the company's proposed processing and export facility.

Insoluble content of the sylvinite within the exploration targets is expected to be less than 0.5%, which is low compared with potash industry averages, said Kore.

“Quantifying the potential scale of the sylvinite and carnallite deposits of the Sintoukola project area is important.

“It positions the company to assess the strategic options available for these world-class, shallow and high-grade potash deposits, while continuing to allow flexibility on the best development pathway for this globally important potash province,” Kore CEO Brad Sampson commented in a statement.